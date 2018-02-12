

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged two men after cash, drugs and guns were seized along with supplies used to produce meth.

Police said using a warrant, officers searched a residence in Monroe East Saturday. Police seized $1270 in cash, 1.5 ounces of meth, 17 grams of cocaine, pot, a cutting agent and “tools and precursors for the production of methamphetamine,” police said Monday.

Mark Gary Shibata, 31, is charged with 34 drugs and weapons offenses, while Owen James Quesnel, 29, is charged with 27 offenses for drugs, weapons and court order breaches.

Both men are in custody.