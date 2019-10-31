WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers said they caught two assault suspects on Monday in Selkirk, Man., while the pair was trying to change a tire.

Around 10:40 a.m., Mounties were called to a parking lot on Manitoba Avenue after a violent assault was reported.

Police received a number of 911 calls telling them a truck stopped in the lot, two men got out, grabbed a third man from the truck and proceeded to assault him.

Officers say the two suspects then left the victim on the ground and drove away in the truck. Witnesses say one of the truck’s back tires was blown and it was driving on the rim.

A few blocks from the parking lot, cops found the suspects trying to change the tire and they arrested them.

Nolan Walker, 22, and Tyson Parker, 20, are charged with a number of offences including assault causing bodily harm and robbery. None of the charges have been tested in court.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police note the victim and suspects know each other.

RCMP continue to investigate.