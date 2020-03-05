WINNIPEG -- A new report from ADP Canada shows women in the country are still earning less than men in salary.

The study found women made an average of $51,352 in 2019 in pre-taxed salary, compared to men who made an average of $67,704, which is a 24 per cent pay gap.

The difference is not just in the salary, as the study shows men are getting more in compensations as well.

In 2019, men reported receiving more than double the amount women received – men received an average of $7,646 in additional compensation, women only received an average of $3,250.

Compared to 2018, that number increased 25 per cent for men, while it decreased by 17 per cent for women.

“The workforce of tomorrow is aware today, to look for gender biases in companies’ practices and policies. For organizations to succeed in attracting and retaining the very best of workers, they will need to be transparent and take the proactive steps required to achieve pay equity and equality,” said Natalka Haras, legal counsel at ADP Canada, in a news release.

PARENTAL LEAVE

The parental leave gap continues to be vastly different as well. The report shows 42 per cent of women take parental leave, compared to 16 per cent of men.

Out of the respondents to the study, 31 per cent felt taking parental leave would restrict their career growth. However, people in Manitoba and Saskatchewan were least likely to feel this way at 22 per cent.

PAY EQUALITY PRIORITY IN THE WORKPLACE

Despite the numbers in the report, 68 per cent of working Canadians felt equal pay is a priority for management at their workplace, Manitoba and Saskatchewan were the least likely to believe this statement at 62.5 per cent.

That being said, 79 per cent of men believe their workplace compensates both genders equally, while only 67 per cent think the same.

Men are also more optimistic, 53 per cent, compared to women, 40 per cent, when they were asked if the country will achieve pay equality during their working life.

OTHER KEY FINDINGS

The report said women are more likely to have a job that earns them less than $50,000, while men are more likely to earn more than $50,000.

Millennials also seem to be pushing the pay gap forward as 49 per cent said they would switch employers if they learned pay equity was not happening.

The report also suggests there is still a better chance for men to be managers or executives in the workplace compared to women.

When it comes to specific job fields, women outnumber men in healthcare 19 per cent to five per cent, while men are more likely to work in Technology/IT and Manufacturing industries, 11 and 10 per cent respectively, compared to women, four and three per cent respectively.

The report's findings are based on the responses of 775 working Canadians, who are employed both full and part time. These Canadians took part in an online survey between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. The report has a margin of error of 3.6 per cent, 19 times out of 20.