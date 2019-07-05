A Winnipeg infectious disease specialist wants men to flip the script on antibiotic prescriptions in an effort to reduce overuse.

Dr. Yoav Keynan, scientific director at The National Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases, is encouraging men to get educated on antimicrobial resistance or AMR.

“It’s when microorganisms develop resistance to antibiotics and they become ineffective in treating infections,” he explained. “It’s a problem that is not somewhere else. It’s not happening in another continent. It’s happening here and it’s happening now and it’s growing.”

He said by 2050 estimates suggest AMR could cause more deaths than cancer and diabetes, and men can play a role in slowing the progression down.

According to a recent survey, almost 65-percent of Canadian men report being “not very knowledgeable” or “not knowledgeable at all” about AMR.

“Men are less likely to be knowledgeable about antimicrobial resistance, they are less likely to seek health care, and they are more likely to not be up to date on their vaccines,” Keynan said.

He added these things combined contribute to the inappropriate use of antimicrobials, but men can take action by slightly changing a common question asked to their doctors.

“Asking the question, ‘Is the antibiotic necessary? Not ‘Can I have antibiotics?’” he said. “Flip the question and try to decrease the number of times we use antibiotics when those are not required.”