

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a man and a woman have been charged after police seized drugs, cash and weapons from a residence in The Pas, Man.

Powered with a warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, police raided the residence on 3rd Street East on Sunday morning.

The Mounties seized nine grams of methamphetamine, Canadian cash, brass knuckles, knives, a baseball bat, a number of cell phones and drug paraphernalia.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation resident Savannah Cowley, 34, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Winnipeg resident Roger Dram, 48, is charged with the same offences as well as unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.