WINNIPEG -- Four people have been arrested after RCMP seized meth, heroin, and drug paraphernalia from a home in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., on Saturday.

Mounties with the Powerview detachment executed a search warrant at the home around 9 p.m. and seized: about 28 grams of methamphetamine, along with heroin, psilocybin, prescription medication, cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

For people were arrested -- two women, aged 32 and 28, from Sagkeeng First Nation and two men, aged 32 and 51, from Powerview-Pine Falls.

They are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police continue to investigate.