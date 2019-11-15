WINNIPEG -- Weapons, drugs, and cash are among the items the Winnipeg Police Service seized from a residence in the West End.

Police said Thursday night officers used warrants to search two suites of a residence in the 300 block of Toronto Street. Several items were found and seized, including a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, four 12-gauge shotgun shells, a machete, and soft body armour.

Police said approximately seven ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4,200 was also found during the search, as well as drug packaging materials, a digital scale with possible drug residue, and $3,900 in cash.

Two men and a woman have been charged with several drug and weapons offences. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested for weapons-related offences.