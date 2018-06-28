

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 32-year-old man after seizing nearly $10,000 worth of meth.

Police said at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, officers spotted a man holding what looked like a can of booze get out of a cab at the corner of Main Street and Bannerman Avenue.

Police said the man noticed them and then popped back into the cab.

Officers pulled the taxi over, discovered the suspect was in violation of parole conditions and placed him under arrest.

Police allege he had 11 grams of meth on him and $90 dollars, and another 87 grams of meth in a duffle bag.

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges, including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.