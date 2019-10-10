MFNPS officer arrested for impaired driving: RCMP
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:31PM CST
An officer from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service was arrested for impaired driving early Thursday morning, according to RCMP.
Selkirk, Man., RCMP said they responded to a report around 4 a.m. that a possible impaired driver was leaving a business on Highway 59 on Brokenhead First Nation.
RCMP said they found the suspect driving on Highway 4 near Road 320, and pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop.
Officers arrested a 32-year-old man for impaired operation of a conveyance. RCMP said he is a police officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.
The man was released on a promise to appear in court at the beginning of November.
RCMP said the Independent Investigation Unit has been notified, and RCMP continue to investigate.