Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak Sept. 24 in Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 8:55AM CST
Michelle Obama is in Winnipeg Tuesday for a speaking engagement.
The former first lady will be speaking at noon at Bell MTS Place for the event, “A Conversation with Michelle Obama.”
She will also be meeting with a group of high-achieving women studying at the University of Winnipeg.
As of Tuesday morning, tickets to the event are still available on Ticketmaster.