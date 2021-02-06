WINNIPEG -- The military is being sent into another Indigenous community in Manitoba, where COVID-19 cases have spiked.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government has approved a request for help from Pauingassi First Nation.

The community sits about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Trudeau said the military is set to arrive on Saturday and will stay until Wednesday.

In December, the military was sent to Shamattawa First Nation after nearly a third of the community tested positive for the virus.

Troops have also been helping out in Garden Hill First Nation since January.

��#Manitoba: Our @CanadianForces members have been assisting Garden Hill First Nation since January by helping the community with wellness checks and contact tracing to reduce the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/9FkYSCmwGP — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) February 5, 2021

CTV News reached out to Pauingassi Chief Roddy Owens but has not heard back yet.

COVID-19 IN INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES

In its most recent update, the province's First Nations COVID Response Team said 668 new cases have been identified among First Nations people in Manitoba. That brings the total number of active cases to 2863.

There have also been four new deaths, bringing the total number of Indigenous people to die of COVID to 138.

-With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers