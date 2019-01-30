Featured
Millennium Library open Thursday following burst water pipe
Millennium Library was forced to shut down Wednesday.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 6:18PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 11:33AM CST
The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg was forced to close Wednesday afternoon for a burst water pipe.
The city said minor flooding occurred, and it’s being cleaned up.
The library reopened Thursday, but the new and noted area on the main floor is still not accessible.
Our apologies - the Millennium Library is closed for the remainder of the day due to a burst water pipe.— Wpg Public Library (@wpglibrary) January 30, 2019
Millennium Library is closed for the remainder of the day due to a broken water pipe. Minor flooding has occurred and is being cleaned up by staff. We expect the Library will resume normal operating hours tomorrow.— City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 30, 2019