Millennium Library safety changes, new taxicab MMIWG training: what happened at city council Thursday
New training for taxicab drivers, safety improvements at the Millennium Library, and a call to end the city's pandemic working-from-home model – here is a look at some of the items city council tackled on Thursday.
NEW SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS AT MILLENNIUM LIBRARY
City council approved a plan to enhance safety and security measures at the Millennium Library using a new community hosts model. The model will see up to 10 people with lived experiences available at the Millennium Library and other branches during operating hours. A report to the city says these hosts will be able to provide community-based and person-centred safety and security, and increase connection with people from all walks of life.
"The librarians can't be the de-escalators," Coun. John Orlikow said. "To sit there and deal with the de-escalation or to deal abusive customers I guess we will call them… it is just wearing them down."
READ MORE: Winnipeg looking at long-term measures to improve security at Millennium Library
Orlikow said he is encouraged to hear the community host model will be used.
"The way that we solve this problem is through people," he said. "It won't be through cages, it won't be through even the metal detectors."
He said through this model, the city will be tracking the data to see if it reduces the number of incidents in the library and increase attendance.
An additional five security guards will also be contracted, staff will receive safety training, and the Community Connection space will be reopened.
Orlikow also noted that the request for proposals to look at redesigning the lobby has also gone out.
MANDATORY INDIGENOUS-LED SAFETY TRAINING FOR DRIVERS-FOR-HIRE
Council unanimously approved an additional $130,000 in funding for new mandatory Indigenous-led safety training for taxi drivers and vehicle-for-hire drivers in the city.
"I'm told the program is the first of its kind as a training program in Canada, and I'm told that other cities are looking at this model," said Coun. Janice Lukes.
The training will be delivered by the Indigenous community and will include a history of colonization and its impacts of sexual violence on Indigenous women, the current realities of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, and other resources such as what to do when someone is in distress.
READ MORE: New mandatory Indigenous-led safety training for taxi drivers in the works
The training will be mandatory for all vehicle-for-hire drivers which includes taxis, ride-share services and limo drivers.
"We need to make sure that there is the same provisions held for people that are driving for Uber or Lyft or whatever kind of vehicle-for-hire that they work for," said Coun. Cindy Gilroy. "It is really critical that they understand the issues of safety for women."
A city report estimates it will take several years to have all drivers fully trained, it estimates the initial intake of about 2,000 drivers will cost $150,000.
COUNCILLORS CALL FOR AN END TO WORKING FROM HOME
Two councillors want to see the city end its current work-from-home model.
A motion from Councillors Russ Wyatt and Evan Duncan says this model was necessary during the pandemic but it is time employees get back to the office.
"The Pandemic has now been over for some time, yet thousands of City of Winnipeg employees are still working from home," the motion reads. "The City owns, leases and operates tens of thousands of office square feet that are presently sitting vacant, costing ratepayers and demonstrating a practice of the inefficient use of tax dollars."
The motion calls for the city's Chief Administrative Officer to immediately end the work from home practice and issue a directive to all city employees to return to the office.
The matter has been referred to committee for further discussion.
