

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg woman is using her photography to get people to embrace an animal many see as a furry nuisance: squirrels.

“I think we need to embrace what people call ‘rodents,’” said Debbie Vokey.

“I don’t like to use that term for the squirrels.”

Since 2015, Vokey has been capturing images of real, live squirrels participating in tiny-versions of human activities, like portaging with a canoe and playing a round of golf.

“Over the years I’ve probably photographed maybe eight to 10 different squirrels,” she said.

The photographer creates dioramas for the squirrels to interact with using miniature objects she finds online, in stores and at craft sales. Sometimes the pieces are even created from recycled household objects.

She then lures the squirrels to her dioramas using tasty treats.

“If I want them to stay in the scene, I use peanut butter,” Vokey said.

“They’ll lick the peanut butter then pop their head up to make sure they’re safe, lick it again, pop their head back up. If I use peanuts they just come get the peanuts and leave.”

Vokey takes pictures of the red squirrels in her backyard and at her cottage. She even has a custom-built kitchen window that allows her to take crystal-clear images.

IN PICTURES: Setting the scene for squirrels

Vokey said the idea for the project was born out of her love of the outdoors and that the number one question she gets is -- is it real?

“Certainly no stuffed squirrels,” she said.

“So they’re just wild and not really trained, habituated maybe to come for food but not really trained, so I can’t make them do what I want, they do what they want.”

Admirers of Vokey’s work can expect to see more in the future, as new scenes are always in the works.

You can scroll through a full collection of the images on Vokey’s website.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb