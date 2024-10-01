Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba

Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.

Beginning Oct. 1, Manitoba’s minimum wage will grow by 50 cents to $15.80.

This increase is part of a formula set out by provincial law that ties minimum wage increases to the rate of inflation during the previous calendar year.

Another province set to see a jump today is Saskatchewan where the wage will climb to $15.

Saskatchewan, along with Alberta, has Canada’s lowest minimum wage, while British Columbia has the highest of all provinces at $17.40. Nunavut’s $19 is the highest in the country.

The federal minimum wage is set at $17.30 an hour.