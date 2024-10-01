WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba

    Money
    Share

    Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.

    Beginning Oct. 1, Manitoba’s minimum wage will grow by 50 cents to $15.80.

    This increase is part of a formula set out by provincial law that ties minimum wage increases to the rate of inflation during the previous calendar year.

    Another province set to see a jump today is Saskatchewan where the wage will climb to $15.

    Saskatchewan, along with Alberta, has Canada’s lowest minimum wage, while British Columbia has the highest of all provinces at $17.40. Nunavut’s $19 is the highest in the country.

    The federal minimum wage is set at $17.30 an hour.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News