Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba
Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.
Beginning Oct. 1, Manitoba’s minimum wage will grow by 50 cents to $15.80.
This increase is part of a formula set out by provincial law that ties minimum wage increases to the rate of inflation during the previous calendar year.
Another province set to see a jump today is Saskatchewan where the wage will climb to $15.
Saskatchewan, along with Alberta, has Canada’s lowest minimum wage, while British Columbia has the highest of all provinces at $17.40. Nunavut’s $19 is the highest in the country.
The federal minimum wage is set at $17.30 an hour.
