In a four page letter to Mayor Brian Bowman, Manitoba’s Municipal Relations Minister is chastising him over the roads money issue.

The first line of the letter from Minister Jeff Wharton is directed right at Bowman.

“I continue to be troubled by your inaccurate and misleading public pronouncements on provincial capital funding support,” writes Wharton.

In the letter Wharton says there was no legal agreement to provide an additional $40 million in 2018 and that Bowman knows this despite his “rhetoric.”

Wharton says it was simply political commitments made by the previous NDP government.

Wharton ends the letter to the mayor saying both sides should bring more “light than heat to the partnership.”

CTV News has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

In the meantime three city councillors, Janice Lukes, Kevin Klein and Shawn Nason, are demanding the mayor release all documents relevant to the ongoing dispute before the budget vote at council Wednesday.

Bowman says it’s up to the province to do that, not the city.