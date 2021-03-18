WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba minister has written a letter to Winnipeg’s mayor, asking him if the City of Winnipeg could reverse its decision to sell the St. Boniface city hall.

“City hall is very important to the Francophone community here in Manitoba,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires, who is also the minister responsible for Francophone affairs.

Squires penned the letter to Mayor Brian Bowman, explaining the historic value of the civic campus.

Squires wrote the building, located at 219 Provencher Blvd., was built in 1906 and was “the heart” of St. Boniface until 1971 when it amalgamated with Winnipeg and 11 other municipalities.

“The building is an important symbol for Manitoba's Francophonie, having represented the culture, traditions and language of Manitoba's French-speaking population for decades,” she said.

Squires added that St. Boniface City Hall is a national historic site that is home to important organizations such as Maison des artistes visuels, the World Trade Centre Winnipeg, and Tourism Riel.

“This iconic building continues to play an essential role in the life of the community,” she said, adding that it should remain in the hands of the community and not become private property.

Squires told the mayor she is confident the city can find a way to sell the other campus lands, including the fire station, and still meet everyone’s needs.

The minister noted that when the government passed the Francophone Community Enhancement and Support Act, the goal was to provide a framework to support the vitality of the community and help in its development.

“Consultation and collaboration with the community are pillars of the Act,” Squires said.

“It is my sincere hope that you will recognize the importance of considering their perspectives and desires when making final decisions regarding the future of City Hall.”

Squires told CTV News Winnipeg that she is looking forward to finding a solution, and collaborating with the city on possible alternatives.

Speaking with CTV News by phone Thursday afternoon, Bowman said he was surprised to receive the letter from Squires.

“She’s been the Minister of Francophone Affairs, and the former Minister of Municipal Relations for a number of years, so given that she’s never raised any interest in the property with me, I was surprised that she sent the letter,” he said.

Bowman noted the property, which has received a heritage designation, had been declared surplus by the City of Winnipeg from 2007 to 2019, when a request for proposals was initiated. Manitoba Possible was awarded the RFP for the building, Bowman said, and the agreement is now binding.

“There are some options available to the provincial government, now that they’re suggesting they have an interest,” he said. “One option is for the provincial government to reach out to Manitoba Possible to discuss their interest in the property.

“The other is, given that we have a binding agreement with Manitoba Possible, Minister Squires is a minister with the province of Manitoba, so we presume she’s representing the provincial government. The provincial government could provide the city with a written indemnification for legal and financial risk to support their request.”