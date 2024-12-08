Minnedosa residents urged to reduce sewage usage due to winter storm

People living in Minnedosa are being asked to reduce their sewage usage or risk a sewage backup in their homes and businesses.

On Sunday, the Town of Minnedosa issued an advisory on social media. It said the town is down resources due to the winter storm and won’t be able to maintain the levels at the lift station.

“We are working diligently to repair the emergency pump,” which broke earlier this weekend, the town’s post reads.

“This is a serious ask to reduce your usage,” it emphasized.

The town didn’t say how long the restriction will be in place.

On Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued several winter weather warnings for southern Manitoba. By Sunday afternoon, the winter storm warning in the Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah, which includes Minnedosa and Moore Park, was still in effect.

The area can expect to see snowfall totals between 10 and 20 centimetres, freezing rain, and wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 kilometres per hour.