WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP has arrested a Minnesota woman who allegedly crashed through the gates of the Tolstoi border crossing while trying to evade U.S. police.

RCMP told CTV News that police in the U.S. tried to stop a suspect behind the wheel of a red Chevrolet SUV on Thursday with a spike belt. The Mounties took over the pursuit after the suspect crashed through the port of entry in Tolstoi, Man., and continued driving, RCMP said.

“U.S. officers stopped their pursuit when the vehicle crossed into Canada,” a spokesperson for Manitoba RCMP told CTV News in an email.

The Mounties tracked the suspect down three kilometres north of Tolstoi on Highway 59.

RCMP said a 35-year-old woman from Thief River Falls, MN, located 120 kilometres southeast of Tolstoi, was arrested under the Immigration Act and turned over to the Canadian Border Services Agency.

The suspect is facing charges with U.S. authorities. No charges were laid in Canada. The charges against her have not been proven in court.

RCMP said no injuries were reported.