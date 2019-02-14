

CTV Winnipeg





A woman has been charged with public mischief following a call that led multiple police units to descend on an apartment complex in the Weston area of Winnipeg in search of a suspect armed with a gun.

The police report was made around Feb. 7 at around 6 a.m. Police said a woman reported being asked to hide a gun and drugs by an armed male that had banged on the door of her apartment.

When officers arrived to the apartment in the 300 block of Blake Street, police allege the woman gave details of the male, the rifle, and their interaction, adding she was sure the suspect was still at a neighbouring suite.

Police responded to the high-risk situation she described by sending in five tactical support teams, a K9 unit, and six general patrol units. Police said a robot was also used, and a tactical EMS team from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called in along with police supervisors and provincial support staff.

It took around 4.5 hours for investigators to determine no suspect was present, police said. No gun could be found, and no armed male or any other person could be seen coming to the caller’s door on security footage.

On Wednesday police arrested an 18-year-old woman and charged her with public mischief.

Police remind people that making false reports leads to serious consequences.