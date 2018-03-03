

CTV Winnipeg





Update: Kingsley Meekis was safely located Saturday afternoon, Winnipeg police said.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Kingsley Meekis was last seen in the North End Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg police say family reported the boy missing after he didn’t come home from school.

Police describe Meekis as about five feet tall with a skinny build, and dark hair that is shaved on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve t-shirt, grey pants, a black Nike sweater with red and white lettering and possibly a black spring jacket.

Anyone with information can contact police at 204-986-6250.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being and hope to see him back in the safety of his family soon.