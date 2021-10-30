Missing 11-year-old girl last seen Friday in The Pas: RCMP

The Pas RCMP said Lyssa Young, 11, was last seen Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 around 3 p.m. (Source: The Pas RCMP) The Pas RCMP said Lyssa Young, 11, was last seen Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 around 3 p.m. (Source: The Pas RCMP)

