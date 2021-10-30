Missing 11-year-old girl last seen Friday in The Pas: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

RCMP in The Pas are asking the public for help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police said Lyssa Young, who is also known as Baby Lyssa Young, was last seen leaving the Northern View Lodge in The Pas around 3 p.m. Friday.

Police describe Lyssa as approximately five feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

The Mounties believe Lyssa may be in The Pas, Opaskwayak Cree Nation or Easterville areas.

Police are concerned for her well-being, and ask anyone with information to call 204-627-6200.