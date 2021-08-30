WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police said Aaliyah Morrisseau was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Winnipeg's North End area.

Morrisseau is described as five-foot-three with a slim build and black medium-length hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camo sweat pants, and pink runners.

Officers are concerned for Morrisseau's well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.