Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in North End: Winnipeg police
Published Monday, August 30, 2021 4:14PM CST
Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help locating 11-year-old Aaliyah Morrisseau. (Source: WPS)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Police said Aaliyah Morrisseau was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Winnipeg's North End area.
Morrisseau is described as five-foot-three with a slim build and black medium-length hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camo sweat pants, and pink runners.
Officers are concerned for Morrisseau's well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.