Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in North End: Winnipeg police
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 2:41PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, September 1, 2021 2:41PM CST
Taleisha Owen, 11, was last seen in the city's North End on August 27, 2021, wearing a yellow striped shirt and black shorts. (Source: Winnipeg Police)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the North End.
Police said Taleisha Owen was last seen in the city's North End on August 27 wearing a yellow striped shirt and black shorts.
She is described as five-foot-one with a medium build, light brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.