WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the North End.

Police said Taleisha Owen was last seen in the city's North End on August 27 wearing a yellow striped shirt and black shorts.

She is described as five-foot-one with a medium build, light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.