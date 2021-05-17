WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Winnipeg police said the missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police is asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who was last seen nearly four days ago.

Police said she was last seen in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood on May 13, 2021, at around 9 p.m.

The Winnipeg police said it was concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information as to where she may be is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

CTV has removed the photo and any identifying information of the child, as she is a minor.