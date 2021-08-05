Advertisement
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe: Winnipeg police
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 9:57AM CST Last Updated Thursday, August 5, 2021 2:18PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.
CTV News Winnipeg reported the girl missing on Thursday after she was last seen in the Maples area on July 30, according to police.
Police confirmed Thursday afternoon the girl was located.
CTV News Winnipeg has removed the photo and identifying information of the girl as she is a minor.