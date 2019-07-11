

CTV News Winnipeg





UPDATE: The Manitoba First Nations Police Service said Shiree Meeches has been found.

EARLIER: The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking for help in finding 14-year-old Shiree Meeches, who was last seen at her placement home in Long Plain First Nation Friday.

Meeches was reported missing Wednesday.

She’s five foot three, approximately 130 pounds, with long brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black gym pants.

It’s not known where Meeches may have gone, but she does go to Portage La Prairie, Man. quite often.

Police are concerned for Meeches’ well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the police service’s Long Plain detachment dispatch at 204-252-4480.