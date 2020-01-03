WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for a month.

Anakesha Thomas was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 in the city’s West End.

She is described as five foot four, 120 pounds, with a small build and brown hair that falls just past her ears.

Police are concerned for Thomas’ well-being. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.