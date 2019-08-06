

UPDATE: RCMP said 14-year-old Dyllan Lawrence has been found safe.

EARLIER: RCMP in Saskatchewan are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who may be in Manitoba.

Fourteen-year-old Dyllan Lawrence was last seen at her grandparents’ house in the community of Welwyn, Sask. on Aug. 4. She’s believed to be trying to travel to either Birtle, Man. or the Birdtail First Nation in Manitoba.

Police searches in these areas have turned up empty so far.

Lawrence has long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She’s approximately 5’6” tall and has a pierced nose.

Anyone with information about Lawrence is asked to contact the nearest police service or Moosomin RCMP at 306-435-3361 or 310-RCMP. You can also report a tip anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.