UPDATE: RCMP in Steinbach say Shanita Larocque has been safely located.

EARLIER: RCMP in Steinbach are asking for the public’s help in finding Shanita Larocque, 15.

On Friday police said she was last seen in Steinbach around noon on Oct. 30, 2018.

Larocque is described as five-foot-two, 130 pounds, with long dark brown/black hair with a triangle shaved into the back of her hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans with holes, and black runners, police said.

RCMP believe Larocque may be in the community of Roseau River First Nation.

Anyone with information on Larocque’s whereabouts is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-427-3383, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.