Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in north Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating Joey Chartrand. (Source: WPS)
WINNIPEG -
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old female.
According to police, Joey Chartrand was last seen on Dec. 25 in Winnipeg's Mountain and McGregor area.
Police describe Chartrand as five-foot-four and 120 pounds with shoulder-length black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.