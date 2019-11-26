WINNIPEG – RCMP are asking for help to locate a teen they said was last seen in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Oct. 29.

Samuel Anthony Panko, 17, is believed to be in Winnipeg, police said.

He’s described as being five foot nine inches tall with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Mounties ask anyone with information on where he might be to call their local police agency, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.