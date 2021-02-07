WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 18-year-old man.

Solomon "Jayden" Harper was last seen on February 5, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the area of Pembina Highway and Dartmouth Drive in Winnipeg.

Police describe him as six-feet tall, with a medium build and short dark brown hair. WPS said he was last seen wearing a white sweater, red sweat pants, and a large black duffle bag.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned for Harper's well-being. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.