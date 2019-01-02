

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Helenne Lorraine Beaulieu has been safely located, said the RCMP.

They thank the public for their help.

EARLIER: The RCMP in Portage la Prairie is asking the public for help in finding a missing 19-year-old girl.

The Mounties said Helenne Lorraine Beaulieu is believed to be in Winnipeg.

She is described as five-foot-seven, 130 pounds, with long brown hair with blond streaks in it. Police said she has a tattoo on her neck that says “broadway.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting “TIPMAN” and your message to CRIMES (274637).