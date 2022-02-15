Missing 19-year-old last seen Friday in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 19-year-old who was last seen in the city Friday.

Police said Natalie Josol was last seen early Friday morning in the Richmond West area of Winnipeg.

Josol is described as five-foot-two, with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Josol was wearing a knee-length black jacket, blue jeans, white Converse shoes, and had a green Star Wars backpack.

Anyone with information on where Josol may be is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.