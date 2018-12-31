Featured
Missing 20-year-old may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 1:21PM CST
The Mounties are asking people for help in locating a missing woman from Lake Manitoba First Nation, Man.
Chelsea Breanna Paul, 20, is believed to be in Winnipeg, RCMP said.
She is described as being five-foot-eight, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and long black hair.
Anyone with information on where Paul might be is asked to call RCMP in Ashern, Man., at 204-768-2324 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.