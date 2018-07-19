

UPDATE: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Megan Sportak has been safely located.

EARLIER: RCMP officers are looking for tips about a missing 24-year-old woman who was reported to be in Winnipeg earlier this month.

Megan Sportak, from the Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation, last spoke to family on July 5 and was reported to be in Winnipeg on July 7. Since that time, RCMP said she has not been in contact with her family or friends.

She was reported missing on July 12.

Sportak is described as 5’3’ and around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elphinstone RCMP at 204-625-2090 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. To submit a secure tip online go to www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).