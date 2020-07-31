WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Cassidy Sylvester, 35, has been found safe.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police officers are asking the public for help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman.

Cassidy Sylvester was las seen on July 28 around the University of Manitoba.

She is described as five foot four, with a thin build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Sylvester’s well-being. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.