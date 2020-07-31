Advertisement
Missing 35-year-old woman found safe: police
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 6:44AM CST Last Updated Friday, July 31, 2020 9:39AM CST
WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Cassidy Sylvester, 35, has been found safe.
EARLIER: Winnipeg police officers are asking the public for help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman.
Cassidy Sylvester was las seen on July 28 around the University of Manitoba.
She is described as five foot four, with a thin build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are concerned for Sylvester’s well-being. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.