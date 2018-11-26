

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Mark Hughes has been found safe.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 59-year-old man last seen on Nov. 2.

Police said Mark Hughes is known to frequent the Princess Street and Logan Avenue area.

He is described as six feet, with green eyes and an average build.

Police are worried about Hughes’ wellbeing. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.