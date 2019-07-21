

CTV News Winnipeg





A missing boater was rescued after spending the night out on Lake Manitoba, says the RCMP.

A 60-year old male boater, who was camping at the Vakker Beach Campground on Lake Manitoba, was rescued by RCMP Search and Rescue after drifting away and spending the night out in the water Saturday, authorities said.

On Saturday, Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP received a report of the missing man at around 9:40am.

The boater had last been seen on Friday, at approximately 5:00pm, fishing on his boat on the lake and did not return to his campsite. Local campers began a search the next morning.

Provincial authorities said it determined the boater may have drifted across Lake Manitoba to the Ashern and Lunda area.

RCMP said, with assistance from Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), a land and air search was set up. It said JRCC located the boater and safely got him to shore at around 3:00pm Saturday.

RCMP said the boater had no injuries and was in good spirits.