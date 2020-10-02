WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Esther Salud, 77, has been found.

Winnipeg police officers are searching for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen near a hospital.

Esther Salud has been missing since Thursday, Oct. 1. She was last seen in Winnipeg’s Garden City/Maples area near the Seven Oaks Hospital at Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Police describe Salud as five feet tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and straight black hair with grey roots. She was wearing floral windbreaker and brown pants, and was carrying a dark bag and plastic grocery bags.

Officers are worried for Salud’s well-being. They ask anyone with information on her location to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.