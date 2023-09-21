Missing 79-year-old woman found safe: police
A 79-year-old Winnipeg woman who went missing Thursday night has been found.
Elaine Greenfield was the subject of a Silver Alert Thursday night. She was last seen in the St. John's area of the city.
Police posted Friday morning that she had been found safe.
CTV News Winnipeg has removed her photo.
LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million "multi-year commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine."
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100K in gold bars, prosecutors say
Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt in exchange for gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
Former senior RCMP official Cameron Ortis is fighting his spying charges with a Charter challenge
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official accused of providing top-secret national security data to unauthorized persons, could be derailed by a constitutional challenge just days before jury selection.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled a 9/11 defendant incompetent to stand trial after a military medical panel found that the man's abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered him psychotic.
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
Regina
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after alleged child luring incident in Regina Beach
RCMP are looking for a man after he allegedly asked two boys multiple times if they wanted a ride in Regina Beach.
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
Sask. company fined $56,000 for serious workplace injury
A Saskatchewan company has been fined for an incident that left an employee seriously injured.
Saskatoon
RiseAir plane diverted to Saskatoon over flat tire scare
Saskatchewan-based airline RiseAir confirms one of its planes was the subject of a diversion to the Saskatoon Airport Thursday after crews suspected a possible flat tire.
Saskatoon Blades set lofty goals ahead of WHL opening weekend
There are just two sleeps until the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats kick off their regular season Saturday night in Regina.
A Saskatoon landlord tried to evict a woman for coming up $150 short on rent
The owners of a Saskatoon apartment building tried to evict a woman for coming up $150 short on rent, according to a report from the office of residential tenancies.
Northern Ontario
ATV driver killed in Blind River
A 62-year-old was killed Thursday in an ATV collision in Blind River. It’s the eighth person to be killed in ATV crashes in the last two months in northern Ontario.
Cheating allegations rock northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Edmonton
Erin Isfeld, host of CTV News at Six, to depart for new opportunity in October
Erin Isfeld, host of CTV News at Six, will depart CTV News Edmonton in October after 18 years serving in a number of key roles and covering the capital region's most impactful stories.
Edmonton airport closing road on departure levels for planned maintenance
Passengers at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) may have to arrive for their flights a bit earlier next week because of planned road construction at the airport.
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
Toronto
McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.
Ontario reaches tentative deal with elementary education workers
Ontario has reached a tentative agreement with the 3,500 education workers represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO).
2 teenage girls face assault charges after stabbing at Whitby high school
Two teenage girls are facing assault charges after allegedly assaulting a fellow student at a Whitby high school.
Calgary
'Enough is enough': Calgary mother calls for increased transit security after son murdered
The death of Calgarian Tristan Anderson is prompting his family to push for changes to make CTrain and bus stations safer.
Well-known Calgary artist featured in CIFF documentary
The Calgary International Film Festival is underway and a documentary from an internationally-recognized local artist is in the spotlight.
Montreal
The struggle is real: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
Missing woman, 80, last seen in Saint-Leonard
Montreal police are requesting help form the public to find a missing 80-year-old woman. Eliana Caviedes Madrid was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at her home in Saint-Leonard. Her family is worried about her health and safety.
'I don't know when we'll go': Montrealer's travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Until this week, Sukhwinder Dhillon was set on making his first trip back to India in years sometime in the next few months. 'My father passed, and my brother passed,' said the 56-year-old Montrealer. 'I want to go now.'
Ottawa
'The future looks very bright': Andlauer introduced as new Sens owner
The new owner of the Ottawa Senators vowed to put fans at the forefront as a "very bright" new era begins for the franchise.
Road closures for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa
Atlantic
A year after Fiona: Nova Scotians still fear blackouts as utility claims improvements
Some are weary of Nova Scotia Power's promises for improvement, as fall hurricane season brings lengthy power outages he feels could be avoided.
New Brunswick man’s disappearance being investigated as homicide: RCMP
RCMP in New Brunswick say the disappearance of a 58-year-old Sunny Corner man is being investigated as a homicide.
Federal Fiona recovery fund providing $9 million for community comfort centres
The federal government is providing $9 million to help communities hit by post-tropical storm Fiona ensure they're ready to offer residents refuge from the next big storm.
Kitchener
Police looking for suspect in Uptown Waterloo homicide
Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal stabbing in Uptown Waterloo.
Teens burn Pride flag in Kitchener, Ont.: Police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a Pride flag was trampled and set on fire in Kitchener, Ont.
WATCH Video of rats running on wall prompts closure of Waterloo Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons on University of Waterloo campus has been closed after a video of rats scurrying down one of the restaurant’s walls was posted to TikTok.
Vancouver
Charges laid after 'brazen' assault of woman on Coquitlam trail: RCMP
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault by choking in relation to what police described as a "brazen" stranger attack on a woman on a Coquitlam trail earlier this month.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze at abandoned 'party' house in Horseshoe Bay
Fire crews from two cities spent Thursday night battling a blaze at an abandoned house in Horseshoe Bay.
'Completely and utterly unfair:' B.C.-based cleaning company called out again for delaying payments to workers
Contractors for the B.C.-based, Canada-wide cleaning company Scrubbi say they're owed hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of dollars.
Vancouver Island
Driver arrested after woman seriously injured in Port Alberni hit-and-run crash
Mounties are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Port Alberni.
Lack of housing blamed for below-average nursing program enrolment
A lack of affordable and available housing in the capital region is being blamed for keeping people away who are desperately needed in order to correct the ailing health-care system.
Nanaimo parents awarded $328K for loss of support after teen killed in crosswalk
The parents of a Nanaimo teenager who was struck in a crosswalk and later died in hospital have been awarded $327,635 after a B.C. Supreme Court judge recognized the Korean practice of hyodo, in which a child is expected to provide financial and domestic support to their parents.