WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Harvey Bear has been located.

Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate an 81-year-old man with dementia.

Harvey Bear was last seen leaving the Health Sciences Center on foot around 6 p.m. on October 31, 2020.

Polce said they are concerned with his wellbeing.

Bear is described as Indigenous, six feet tall with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, black jeans, and black runners. He may also be wearing a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 if it's an emergency or the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency number 204-986-6222.

We will update the story as information become available.