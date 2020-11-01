Advertisement
Missing 81-year-old man found
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Harvey Bear has been located.
Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate an 81-year-old man with dementia.
Harvey Bear was last seen leaving the Health Sciences Center on foot around 6 p.m. on October 31, 2020.
Polce said they are concerned with his wellbeing.
Bear is described as Indigenous, six feet tall with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, black jeans, and black runners. He may also be wearing a hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 if it's an emergency or the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency number 204-986-6222.
We will update the story as information become available.