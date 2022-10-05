Missing 81-year-old woman found safe: Winnipeg police
An 81-year-old woman, who was reported missing on Tuesday, has been found safe.
The Winnipeg Police Service issued a silver alert on Tuesday night, saying the woman was last seen in the Booth area of Winnipeg at around 4:30 p.m.
Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, police said the woman had been safely located.
The Winnipeg Police Service activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
Price at the pumps hold no surprise this morning, with national averaging slipping
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to the CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas slipped from $1.64 per litre to $1.61.
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed.
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'
This year's Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing a way of 'snapping molecules together.'
When you eat may dictate how hungry you are, study says
We all know that eating later in the day isn't good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods -- but at different times in the day.
U.K. company denies cutting Canadian forests to fuel 'sustainable' power plant
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation; the company denies the allegations.
Fungi and cancerous tumours: Scientists uncover association
Scientists have uncovered an association between tumours and fungi, which may lead to a deeper understanding towards the biology of certain cancers.
Regina
'Kokum won't forget you': Sask. Elder finds hope for MMIWG through Sisters in Spirit walk
Lorna Standingready knows how it feels when a loved one goes missing. Her 14-year-old great-granddaughter disappeared last winter.
'I don't think there's going to be any trades': O'Day claims Riders have no trades ahead of deadline
The Canadian Football League (CFL) trade deadline on Wednesday, Oct. 5 is approaching fast. However, the Saskatchewan Roughriders claim to have plans to make any roster moves at the moment.
Saskatoon
Another accused in Saskatoon woman's death has a fatal impaired driving conviction
Another person accused in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman has a previous conviction for an impaired driving death.
Saskatoon murder trial witness says DNA of accused was found on scarf
Robert Schimpf, an expert from RCMP’s national forensic lab in Edmonton, took the stand in Ranbir Dhull’s trial on Tuesday.
Employee seriously injured underground at Nutrien Cory Potash Mine
A mine worker remains in hospital with serious injuries after a piece of tunnel roof fell on top of him while working underground at a potash mine southwest of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
Protestors outside Sudbury city hall call for better services
Protestors gathered outside Tom Davies Square on Tuesday afternoon to call for better services. The "Greater Sudbury is Failing Us" rally drew about a dozen passionate people from the outlying areas who say there communities have been ignored by the city for far too long.
Edmonton
'Dr. Marie Milne' charged with unauthorized use of doctor title, fraud and forgery
A woman in Edmonton has been accused of fraudulently posing as a medical doctor. Rossemarie Castro Rosales, 36, advertised massage therapy, holistic therapies and "quasi-medical techniques" under the name Dr. Marie Milne, police say.
Edmonton officer testifies that colleague groped her chest inside EPS Headquarters
Two Edmonton Police Service officers were in provincial court Monday morning where one of them took the stand to describe the sexual assault she claims the other committed against her.
Toronto
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing in Allan Gardens
A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.
GTA home prices show signs of stabilizing, even as they post year-over-year decline for first time since correction began
The average price of a Toronto home was down by 4.25 per cent in September, marking the first year-over year decrease since the slide in property values began last winter.
Calgary
Calgary father sentenced to 2 years in prison for neglect of disabled adult son
A Calgary father has been sentenced to two years in prison for failing to provide the necessaries of life for his severely disabled adult son.
2 homes damaged in truck crash in Signal Hill
Two homes were damaged on Tuesday evening after a truck lost control in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood.
Montreal
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Young man and woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area double homicide
A 19-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Montreal have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred two weeks ago in Longueuil, on the South Shore.
Ottawa
Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa
Ottawa police say an individual who was on fire outside the U.S. embassy in Ottawa on Tuesday died of their injuries. Police said there is no indication of a link to the embassy at this time.
Ottawa drivers fill up ahead of huge gas price increase
Ahead of one of the largest single-day jumps in the price of gas, many drivers in Ottawa are filling up.
Beautiful fall weather in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 21 C today.
Atlantic
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
Nearly 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
Kitchener
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
U of G Student upset over lack of transparency after cyber breach
In early September, the University of Guelph told students about what they are calling a disruption to the IT system.
Vancouver
'Danger to the public': Safety concerns surrounded man found dead in suite where Noelle O'Soup's body found
More information is coming to light about a man found dead in a rooming house in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside -- in the same suite where the bodies of missing teen Noelle O’Soup and another woman were found months later.
Kennedy Stewart’s Forward Together ticket releases platform as Vancouver mayor race tightens
Forward Together, the party led by Vancouver mayoral incumbent Kennedy Stewart, released its election platform on Tuesday.
Debate over repeat offenders takes centre stage during question period
With urban mayors blaming a small number of repeat offenders for a disproportionate amount of crime in their cities, pressure is mounting on B.C.’s NDP government to act.
Vancouver Island
B.C. attorney general says increasing arrests to fight violent crime is 'futile'
More arrests are “futile,” British Columbia's attorney general says as he rebuffed criticism of government policies on repeat offenders and violent crime across the province. Murray Rankin told the legislature on Tuesday that increasing arrests is not the answer to battle crime.
Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.