Missing 9-year-old boy found safe: police
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 10:57AM CST Last Updated Sunday, May 31, 2020 1:35PM CST
(File image)
WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Carter Mason has been safely located.
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.
Carter Mason was last seen on his burgundy BMX bike Saturday evening, in the west end area of Winnipeg.
Mason is, 5 feet tall, 120lbs, with a medium build, dark medium length hair in a comb-over style with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and black Nike high top runners.
Police said they are concerned for Mason’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.