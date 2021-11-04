Missing adults last seen in Saskatchewan may be in Manitoba: RCMP

Jake Laliberte, 24, and Natasha McLean, 25, were last seen in Ile a la Crosse, Sask., on October 18 (Supplied: RCMP) Jake Laliberte, 24, and Natasha McLean, 25, were last seen in Ile a la Crosse, Sask., on October 18 (Supplied: RCMP)

