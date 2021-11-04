Missing adults last seen in Saskatchewan may be in Manitoba: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding two missing adults who indicated they were travelling to Steinbach, Man. but family members have said they have not heard from them.

On October 30, Ile a la Crosse RCMP in Saskatchewan said they received a report of two missing adults.

Police said Jake Laliberte, 24, and Natasha McLean, 25, were last seen in Ile a la Crosse, Sask., on October 18.

Mounties believe the pair were travelling together. Investigators determined they made their way to Brandon on October 22 in a grey Chevrolet Cruze, but may now be travelling in a black Dodge Ram pickup with an unknown license plate.

Laliberte is approximately 6-feet-1 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and usually has a goatee.

McLean is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall weighing 165 pounds. She has long dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a waist-length leather coat.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to contact their local police department, Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.