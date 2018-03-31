

CTV Winnipeg





Canmore RCMP is searching for a missing man, and believe he may have travelled to Winnipeg or the surrounding area.



RCMP said John “Ryan” Kennedy, 49, was reported missing on March 14. He was last seen leaving the Calgary Remand Centre on March 8 around 9 p.m.



Police said he has not been heard from since. Kennedy is a longtime Bow Valley resident.



Police are concerned for his health and wellbeing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.