Missing B.C. man last heard from in Winnipeg
A missing man from British Columbia was last heard from in Winnipeg.
Farah Ali Mohamud, a long-distance truck driver from Delta, B.C., has been missing since late Friday.
According to his family, he came to Winnipeg on Friday for a delivery and last spoke with his wife around 5:30 p.m. that evening. Mohamud was supposed to drive home on Saturday.
“He is a young, hard-working guy, family man,” said Mohamud’s father Ali Mohamud Ali.
The missing man’s family said his truck was found on Furby Street, but there was no sign of Mohamud. Now they are concerned for his well-being and are asking Winnipeggers for help.
“We are asking from the public to help us locate [Mohamud]. If they have any information, if they have seen him, if they have any bit of information that will help us to bring home our son,” said Mohamud Ali.
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed that officers are trying to find Mohamud.
No other details in the investigation were provided at this time.
“It is devastating really, it’s heartbreaking,” said Mohamud Ali.
“We are really concerned for his safety and his well-being.”
