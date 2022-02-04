Missing B.C. mom and baby may have been in Manitoba: RCMP

RCMP in British Columbia are searching for a mother and her three-month-old son who were last seen in early January and may have been in Manitoba.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a missing person report for Jacqueline Nelson, 38, and her son Kane on Jan. 24. They were last seen by family members on Jan. 4.

According to RCMP, the family received electronic communication on Jan. 24, but it has not been confirmed if it came directly from Jacqueline.

“Police have reason to believe that Jacqueline may have been in Manitoba around January 27, 2022,” RCMP said in a release. “This has yet to be confirmed and it is not known if she is still there.”

Jacqueline is 38 years old with red hair and blue eyes. She is five-foot-three and weighs 115 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacqueline and Kane is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at (250) 748-5522.