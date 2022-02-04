Missing B.C. mom and baby may have been in Manitoba: RCMP

Jacqueline Nelson, and her three month old son Kane, were reported missing in British Columbia on Jan. 24, and may have been in Manitoba. (Supplied photo: RCMP) Jacqueline Nelson, and her three month old son Kane, were reported missing in British Columbia on Jan. 24, and may have been in Manitoba. (Supplied photo: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island