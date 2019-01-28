

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Richard Sinclair-Courchene, 13, was last seen near Bruyere Point Road in Sagkeeng First Nation around 8:30 on Jan. 23.

Richard is described as being five feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown parka and black pants.

He may be in the area of Sagkeeng First Nation or Winnipeg.

If you have information on Richard’s whereabouts, contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-2222 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.