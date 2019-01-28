Featured
Missing boy, 13, last seen in Sagkeeng First Nation: RCMP
Richard Sinclair-Courchene, 13, was last seen near Bruyere Point Road in Sagkeeng First Nation around 8:30 on Jan. 23. (Supplied).
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 4:47PM CST
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Richard Sinclair-Courchene, 13, was last seen near Bruyere Point Road in Sagkeeng First Nation around 8:30 on Jan. 23.
Richard is described as being five feet tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown parka and black pants.
He may be in the area of Sagkeeng First Nation or Winnipeg.
If you have information on Richard’s whereabouts, contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-2222 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.